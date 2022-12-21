The Fort Bend County Fair is accepting applications for its scholarship program. The opportunity to earn a Fair scholarship is open to a wide range of qualifying students, but you must apply.
The Fair will award recipients a $5,000 scholarship.
All recipients must be a High School Senior graduating in Spring 2023 from a recognized Fort Bend County private, public, or home-schooled program.
Scholarship recipient selections are based on Fair involvement, school activities, community involvement, and academic achievement. Since 1979, the Fort Bend County Fair has been giving back to the county’s youth through its scholarship program.
Past recipients have represented kids who have participated in Fort Bend County Fair Livestock Shows, Art programs, Rodeo events, FCCLA, Ag Mechanics, or have been volunteers of the Fort Bend County Fair.
The deadline to submit a scholarship application is Thursday, Jan. 26.
In addition, three Fair Queen Scholarships will be awarded. “These scholarships are a great opportunity to help finance and continue your education. We encourage students to submit their applications, and as an organization, we could not be more proud to offer this opportunity to them,” Fair Manager Cindy Schmidt said.
