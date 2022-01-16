Did a Fort Bend ISD teacher create a fake Facebook page in the name of his principal in order to get the school chief in trouble?
Aaron Wempe is accused of creating a fake Facebook page in Len Brogan’s name with the intention of causing Brogan grief, according to the indictment.
Wempe is also accused of sending an email to the FBISD superintendent in the name of the principal in hopes of getting the principal in hot water.
A Fort Bend County grand jury indicted Wempe on two counts of online impersonation of someone else or using a phony name to create a social media page and impersonating another person in an email in hopes of causing trouble, each a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The indictments do not shed light on a possible motive or whether the two men knew each other. However, at the time, there was a teacher at Ridge Point High School named Aaron Wempe and a principal at the school is named Len Brogan.
Wembe is specifically accused of sending an email to then-Superintendent Charles Dupre on Oct. 8, 2020, in the name of Leonard Brogan with the intent to cause Dupre to reasonably believe that Brogan sent the email and that it was Wempe’s intention to cause trouble between Brogan and Dupre.
Wempe also apparently created a fake Facebook page in Brogan’s name with the intention of causing Brogan grief, according to the indictment.
Neither indictment elaborated on the specifics of the email or what the fake Facebook page said.
A Jan. 27, 2019, post on the Ridge Point High School Twitter account includes a photograph of three teachers, one of whom is named A. Wempe and “RateMyTeacher” website lists an Aaron Wempe as a teacher at Ridge Point High School.
The indictment does not elaborate on a motive behind the email and fake Facebook account other than to say Wempe meant to cause harm.
Fort Bend ISD investigated the complaints.
The indictments may well be the first of their kind handed down in Fort Bend County.
Online impersonation is an offense under Sec. 33.07 of the Texas Penal Code.
“A person commits an offense if the person, without obtaining the other person’s consent and with the intent to harm, defraud, intimidate, or threaten any person, uses the name or persona of another person to:
(1) create a web page on a commercial social networking site or other Internet website;
or (2) post or send one or more messages on or through a commercial social networking site or other Internet website, other than on or through an electronic mail program or message board program. (
b) A person commits an offense if the person sends an electronic mail, instant message, text message, or similar communication that references a name, domain address, phone number, or other item of identifying information belonging to any person:
(1) without obtaining the other person’s consent;
(2) with the intent to cause a recipient of the communication to reasonably believe that the other person authorized or transmitted the communication;
and (3) with the intent to harm or defraud any person.
Judge Frank J. Fraley has been assigned to hear one of the cases and Judge O’Neil Williams the other.
