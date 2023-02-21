Canales dominance shows

Foster's Madison Canales takes her opponent down during the 5A 126-pound state championship match on Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress. 

CYPRESS — Few can say they were a state champion wrestler but Foster’s Madison Canales is among the even fewer to say she won back-to-back championships.

Canales continued to make history on Saturday inside the Berry Center when she capped off a perfect 46-0 season with a pinfall win over Centennial’s Maritza Martinez in the finals.

Canales entered the mat stoic but left ecstatic.

“It’s very fulfilling to come back to do this again,” Canales said. “I had some solid girls in my bracket this year but to come back means everything. Shoutout to my mom. I couldn’t do it without you."

The junior earned falls in her four tournament bouts for a total time of 9:34.

On her path to the finals, Canales defeated Cooper’s Lexia Suarez, Hillcrest’s Inergee Donald and Dumas’s Emily Loya.

Foster wrestling coach Scott Kimball expressed how much Canales means to the program.

Canales takes gold

Foster’s Madison Canales has her hand raised after winning the 5A state wrestling title at 126 pounds on Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Smith with the advantage

Fulshear’s Seth Smith pins his opponent to the mat during the 5A third-place match at 215 pounds on Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.

