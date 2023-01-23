 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Calvary Episcopal Prep’s projects a cherished tradition

Calvary Episcopal Preparatory has announced its upcoming open house events scheduled on Jan. 24 and 26, and although parents and their children may be interested in the benefits of this scholarly institution that is a source of dignity in Fort Bend, there is more to it than its history and academic prowess.

The private school in Richmond is often known for the caliber of education and accomplishments of its students — while they are enrolled and even after they graduate — but one noteworthy characteristic of the Calvary’s culture is its dedication to the community. 

Since its establishment in 1956, Calvary Episcopal Preparatory has included a service learning element in its curriculum, which Head of School Dr. Maria Fondon summarized as a priority intended to “instill a servant’s heart.”

“Service learning has been a long-standing tradition at Calvary since as far back as anyone can remember,” said Dr. Fondon. “Our students are called to a higher standing in everything they do. That includes giving back to their communities.”

PLENTIFUL PROJECTS

Service learning at Calvary differs among the school levels and is developed at the behest of the homeroom teachers. Each instructor, Dr. Fondon said, is responsible for their grade’s service-learning project of the year. 

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.