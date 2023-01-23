Calvary Episcopal Prep’s projects a cherished tradition

Calvary Episcopal Preparatory has announced its upcoming open house events scheduled on Jan. 24 and 26, and although parents and their children may be interested in the benefits of this scholarly institution that is a source of dignity in Fort Bend, there is more to it than its history and academic prowess.
The private school in Richmond is often known for the caliber of education and accomplishments of its students — while they are enrolled and even after they graduate — but one noteworthy characteristic of the Calvary’s culture is its dedication to the community.
Since its establishment in 1956, Calvary Episcopal Preparatory has included a service learning element in its curriculum, which Head of School Dr. Maria Fondon summarized as a priority intended to “instill a servant’s heart.”
“Service learning has been a long-standing tradition at Calvary since as far back as anyone can remember,” said Dr. Fondon. “Our students are called to a higher standing in everything they do. That includes giving back to their communities.”
Service learning at Calvary differs among the school levels and is developed at the behest of the homeroom teachers. Each instructor, Dr. Fondon said, is responsible for their grade’s service-learning project of the year.
For students in PK3 through 8th grade, all service projects are completed during the school day with a goal of two service projects a year. After students complete their service-learning, reflection is completed in their Christian Character Education class and discussed in Bible class.
High school students, on the other hand, are expected to earn 30 hours of community service through school-based and self-initiating events, totaling 120 hours over four years. And to earn an honor cord at graduation, 160 hours are required.
“Our longest standing tradition for service projects is the Santa Behind the Badge program that is sponsored by the Richmond Police Department,” Dr. Fondon said.
In this program, second-grade students collect presents, and the fourth-graders help them wrap the gifts.
Other programs that Calvary students frequently volunteer with include packing meals at Lunches of Love, helping with garden duties at Preston Street Gardens, making fleece blankets for animals at the Rosenberg Animal Shelter and visiting the nursing home.
Dr. Fondon notes that the coronavirus pandemic paused the nursing home visits, but she hopes they will resume as Covid situations improve.
At the high school, Dr. Fondon said the service learning project list “is limitless.”
“A bulk of our students participate in YIP through the George Foundation, the GRIT program at George Ranch Historical Program, Attack Poverty, Calvary Episcopal Church, their churches and school campus events.”
The two programs that probably stand out the most in the service learning projects are Youth-in-Philanthropy (YIP) and the George Ranch Interpretive Teen (G.R.I.T.) programs.
The YIP program aims to develop students by having them work at different non-profits once a month.
“The [YIP] program brings kids together from all different backgrounds for a singular purpose. Our students love this program and this opportunity,” Dr. Fondon said. “GRIT has allowed our students to be immersed into George Ranch Historical Park by committing to at least 90 hours a summer. During this time, they become the historical figures in the ranch, teaching and showing visitors what it meant to live in that era.”
Service learning isn’t just another objective for Calvary Episcopal Preparatory. It’s a means to simultaneously better the school, its student population, and the community.
Dr. Fondon said the service learning projects also “prepare students for the ever-changing world,” and just as the world changes, Calvary Episcopal Preparatory, including its service learning projects, adapts to it.
“As everything else, service learning is every changing at Calvary,” she said. “The service learning for the high school recently went through a change that added additional requirements.”
Now at least half of the high schooler’s community service hours — 60 — will be earned “in one field to help the student develop a deeper relationship [by] understanding the work and the people for which it is being done,” Dr. Fondon explained.
Through service learning projects, completed by generations of students over the years, the Calvary Crusaders continue to enhance the surrounding community. And in turn, the service learning projects — in conjunction with other programs like international trips, programs, competitions and regular field trips — help students evolve their humanity.
“At Calvary, we want our students to realize the interconnectedness of their world, so they develop into informed and thoughtful citizens,” said Dr. Fondon. “‘The Calvary Way’ is all about how we treat each other and grow in our understanding of our relationship with God. Service learning aids in this mission and is a very important part of our school culture and extended Calvary community.
“By giving them a spirit of service and helping then they will remember that the most important aspect of life is being people of good character, above and beyond anything else.”
For more information about Calvary Episcopal School visit www.ces-richmond.org or follow the school on Facebook @CalvaryEpiscopalPrep.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.