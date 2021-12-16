Bowie Elementary School fifth-grader Adisynn Vincent spent about an hour each day studying for Wednesday’s campuswide spelling bee.
She had help from her older brother, Evan, a junior in high school.
The hard work paid off. Adisynn finished first at the campus bee and will represent Bowie Elementary at the district bee.
Adisynn correctly spelled “symbol” and “expanse” to win the bee.
It took her 19 rounds.
Third-grader Yerik Rodriguez finished second and fourth-grader Conner Garza finished third.
Fifteen students from all three grade levels competed in the championship bee after winning their individual classroom bees.
“You are already winners because you won your classroom bees,” said announcer Beverly Richard. “You may all hold your heads up high.”
Competing in the campuswide bee were third-graders Valerie Castellanos, Yerik Rodriguez, Yesenia Aguirre, Jacob Lopez and Rose Carranza; fourth-graders Zoe Hernandez, Alexa Montero, Valerie Jaquess, Giselle Wilkerson and Yarely Cabrera; fifth-graders Santiago Vasquez, Adisynn Vincent, Peyton Bentancur, Victor Villeda and Elias Iracheta.
Judges were Kay Danziger, Zach Lambert and Wanda Hillhouse.
Hillhouse admitted she was stumped a few times.
“I didn’t know how to spell a couple of the words,” she confessed after the bee. “I was very impressed with the students.”
By the way, Hillhouse finished first at the Fort Bend County spelling bee in 1968 when she was an eighth-grader at Lamar Consolidated Junior High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.