TSTC holds Fall 2022 Commencement in Fort Bend County

These Industrial Systems graduates were among more than 100 TSTC students who received their degrees Friday, Dec. 2, at the Stafford Centre.

ROSENBERG — Graduates and their families from Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus attended TSTC’s Fall 2022 Commencement held Friday, Dec. 2, at the Stafford Centre in Stafford.

Each of the over 110 graduates received either an Associate of Applied Science degree or a certificate of completion in their program.

Bryan Bowling, provost for TSTC’s Fort Bend County campus, expressed his excitement for and pride in the graduating students.

“Tonight represents a pivotal turning point in the lives of our soon-to-be alumni,” he said. “The commencement ceremony is a pure celebration of them and for them. Our graduates should be bursting with pride for their accomplishments, and I know our faculty and staff, friends and family — everyone who has supported them — will be joining in the celebratory chorus.”

The faculty that instructed and guided the students could be seen mingling and talking with them.

Deogratias Nizigiyimana, lead instructor for Precision Machining Technology, was especially proud of the students graduating from his program.

“Helping a student change their life, that is most important,” he said.

