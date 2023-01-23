Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s fair manager Cindy Schmidt was named the 2023 recipient of the Texas Association of Fair and Events (TAFE) Professional of the Year award.
The recognition took place at the TAFE convention in Galveston.
The honor recognizes all fairs, festivals, rodeos and events held throughout Texas, including the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the State Fair of Texas and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
Schmidt earned the honor for her commitment, leadership and dedication to her work for the fair.
A fair manager for the last five years, Schmidt oversees one of the largest fairs in Texas and has consistently led her team through unprecedented crises such as the aftermath from Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, Schmidt spearheaded the Fort Bend County Fair, brokered a national TV deal, became a qualifier for one of the largest rodeos in the world and welcomed the WPRA Ladies’ Breakaway event. The longtime fair volunteer and manager also oversees year-round events, such as a fishing tournament, crawfish boil and tag-ins.
Schmidt also secures entertainment acts, coordinates fair committees agendas, procures sponsorships and adheres to a year-round budget.
Schmidt began with the Livestock Committee as a volunteer in 1990 and has been a part of the Fair Club Committee, Hospitality Committee and the Decorations Committee. Among her proudest achievements was when she and a few other volunteers created the Freezer Sale for kids who did not make the junior livestock auction.
She has also created an alliance among county fair associations in surrounding areas to enable them to work together, borrow signage and hand washing stations and continue their missions for their own home counties. Prior to becoming fair manager, Schmidt served as fair secretary since 2008. Cindy and her husband, Darren Schmidt, reside in Rosenberg, where they both have been longtime fair supporters, auction buyers and life members.
TAFE is a membership-based non-profit trade organization for fair, festival and event professional staff and volunteers. It also serves business and organizations that supply fairs and festivals with goods and services.
The organization, based in Wharton, oversees more than 100 fairs, festivals, livestock shows and rodeos across Texas. It was formed in 1926 to provide inspiring leadership, create agriculture and education opportunities and develop strategies and techniques that enhance and advance the fair industry.
