Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s fair manager Cindy Schmidt was named the 2023 recipient of the Texas Association of Fair and Events (TAFE) Professional of the Year award.

The recognition took place at the TAFE convention in Galveston.

The honor recognizes all fairs, festivals, rodeos and events held throughout Texas, including the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the State Fair of Texas and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Schmidt earned the honor for her commitment, leadership and dedication to her work for the fair.

A fair manager for the last five years, Schmidt oversees one of the largest fairs in Texas and has consistently led her team through unprecedented crises such as the aftermath from Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Schmidt spearheaded the Fort Bend County Fair, brokered a national TV deal, became a qualifier for one of the largest rodeos in the world and welcomed the WPRA Ladies’ Breakaway event. The longtime fair volunteer and manager also oversees year-round events, such as a fishing tournament, crawfish boil and tag-ins.

Schmidt also secures entertainment acts, coordinates fair committees agendas, procures sponsorships and adheres to a year-round budget.

