Shelley van Deursen pondered the question before answering.
“As parents,” she responded carefully, “we must never give up on helping our children live their best lives with the support and resources they need.”
It was an answer she provided four years ago during a discussion about her motivations for financially supporting a niche of medical research, and since then she’s lived up to that sentiment. Just as driven as she was when her oldest daughter was first diagnosed with a rare mutation in 2017, van Deursen and her husband Daniel continue to support research regarding the GNAO1 mutation — a rare neurological disorder of which there is currently no cure.
This year they hope to raise $100,000.
According to The Bow Foundation, a volunteer-run 501(c)3 which funds research projects regarding the mutation and similar neurological conditions, around 200 children worldwide have been diagnosed with GNAO1–related genetic disorder to date. Although typically marked by developmental delays, irregular muscle contractions, early infantile seizures and poor muscle tone, the GNAO1 mutation isn’t a straightforward diagnosis because the mutation has variants.
It took time for the van Deursen’s to finally reach the GNAO1 diagnosis for their daughter Annabelle, and then it took a little more time for them to understand how it would impact their lives. Challenges are expected and handled accordingly, and giving into despair for fear isn’t an option.
Consequently, Annabelle, who is now the oldest of four, started kindergarten this year and is thriving.
“She has an amazing supportive school, and we all adore her teachers and aide,” her mother said. “They have been such a vital part with her learning and growth.”
Annabelle is also enjoying her position as the big sister to her two younger brothers James and Matthew, and baby sister Madeleine, who was born only a couple of months ago.
“She and her brothers are ecstatic to have a baby sister,” van Deursen said. “Annabelle has always been such a great big sister and that is still the case. She gets so excited to see and hold Madeleine every day and she helps us take care of her as much as she can — she’s the sweetest and adores her baby sister. All the kids are such great helpers.”
A few years ago, not long after her diagnosis, Annabelle became the namesake for an organization founded by her parents called Annabelle’s Amazing Graces. As a 501c3 nonprofit, it is dedicated to supporting GNAO1 mutation research solely through The Bow Foundation.
Since 2019, Annabelle’s Amazing Graces has hosted an annual 5K Run/1 Mile Walk at No Label Brewery in Katy, Texas, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting The Bow Foundation.
“Research on this rare disorder not only helps us understand the GNAO1 mutation but benefits all of those with rare diseases,” van Deursen said of why Annabelle’s Amazing Graces is a staunch advocate of The Bow Foundation.
For instance, the Bow Foundation awarded $100,000 to an ongoing zebra fish-based drug discovery project in 2020. Through this study, researchers will use these GNAO1 mutant zebrafish to better understand the epilepsy causes associated with GNAO1 disorders and identify potential drug treatments for patients. That same year the foundation also awarded $50,000 for a study that focuses on trying to understand how GNAO1 influences activity in brain cells
“You never know what we can all learn from research,” van Deursen added.
This past July the Bow Foundation dedicated nearly $350,000 in grants for four GNAO1 medical research projects, including $50,000 to advance the medical community’s understanding of GNAO1; $183,000 to exploring gene therapy treatments for GNAO1 disorders; $63,000 to expand the GNAO1 natural history study; and the remaining $50,000 went toward highlighting how GNAO1 mutations affect individual cells.
“As scientists work to better understand GNAO1, we’re excited to fund this cutting-edge research and build towards a better tomorrow for our patient community,” said Bow Foundation co-chairs Emily Bell and Alice Fox in a release regarding the grants.
“When our children were diagnosed with this rare disease in 2016, the medical community had only just begun learning about the GNAO1 gene and the impact it has on humans. Since then, we’ve worked tirelessly to raise awareness, connect GNAO1 families, fundraise and support new research that shines a brighter light on the disorder. We’re proud to be able to support these new projects and thank our donors for their continued support – which is the key to making all of this possible.”
Through a collaboration between GNAO1 families and the Bow Foundation, the foundation has raised more than $750,000 in GNAO1 research since launching in 2017.
An accomplishment such as this is why Annabelle’s Amazing Graces hasn’t missed one of its annual “Annabelle’s Run,” a 5K run/1-mile walk benefit. Even when the pandemic hit, the van Deursens jumped on the virtual bandwagon like countless other organizations and hosted a virtual Annabelle’s Run before the chance to return to face-to-face gatherings the following year.
“We had our biggest event last year,” said van Deursen explaining more than half of the participants who registered attended the event in person, and the others supported “near and far in their neighborhoods.”
“We are blessed by the support we have for Annabelle, our family, and our efforts to cure the GNAO1 mutation,” she added. “We would never be able to be so successful without our community, sponsors, family, and friends.”
In 2019, the nonprofit donated $51,020 to The Bow Foundation. In 2020 it donated $62,200, and last year’s donation came in at $85,500.
This year Annabelle’s Amazing Graces intends to raise $100,000.
van Deursen takes a moment to express gratitude for all who contributed to Annabelle’s Amazing Graces over the past few years.
“Our family is so thankful and appreciative of every single person and business that supports Annabelle’s Amazing Graces,” she said. “We could never be so successful in supporting research and our Annabelle without everyone’s support.”
The 2022 Annual Annabelle’s Run 5K Run/1 Mile Walk is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 2 at No Label Brewery in Katy, Texas.
Adult registration is $40, and youth registration is $25.
Expect “a scenic route around downtown Katy, with a fun morning to follow,” van Deursen said before sharing that this year’s event will feature a wine pull, snow cones, live music, cold beer, balloon artists, face painting and more.
“Without this fundraiser, we would never be able to donate so much to GNAO1 research each year and help Annabelle and all children around the world with a GNAO1 mutation,” van Deursen said, stressing that “no donation is too small.”
“We are so humbled and grateful for every single person that registers, donates, supports and loves us on this journey.”
For more information about Annabelle’s Amazing Graces or the upcoming fundraiser, visit annabellesamazinggraces.org.
____________________
2022 Annabelle’s Run
WHAT: 2022 Annabelle’s Run
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. April 2
WHERE: No Label Brewery, 5351 1st Street, Katy, Texas 77493
WHAT ELSE: Event packets can be picked up at No Label Brewery on April 1 from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. or on April 2 from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
