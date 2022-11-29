The Rosenberg Railroad Museum is hosting a 50th birthday celebration for its central exhibit, the 1972 Missouri Pacific Caboose.
The event, which the museum is calling the Shake Your Caboose Birthday Party, is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until noon on the museum grounds, 1921 Ave. F in Rosenberg.
The event kicks off with a singing of “Happy Birthday” in front of the caboose at 10:15 a.m., followed by an official celebration beneath the pavilion.
Party activities include music, dancing, party games, snacks, drinks and cupcakes. The caboose will be open during the event for guests to go through at their leisure, with a docent station inside to provide more information. Attendance at the event is part of the normal admission cost.
Museum membership includes admission to the event. To purchase tickets or find out more information, visit https://www.rosenbergrrmuseum.org/events.
