Happy New Year! Hope your year has started off good and prosperous. I spent mine with lots of family which is always a blessing… well maybe most of the time!
Here’s some shout outs and happenings.
Battle of the Berg
I had the privilege of working as a ticket taker at the annual Lamar CISD Battle of the Berg. It’s one of my many jobs, but also one of my favorites. Battle of the Berg is most noted on the football field but has actually become a tradition when the Lamar Mustangs play the Terry Rangers in any sport. This past Tuesday the boys met on the basketball court and while the fight was a good one, the Rangers won in the end. The Mustangs actually jumped out first but 4 quarters later, came up 9 points short. Scotty Wiley covered the game in detail in the sports section. But why I’m bringing this up, is I wanted to let you know about the behind the scenes workers and staff.
LCISD’s athletic department is headed by Athletic Director (AD) Nikki Nelson with Devin Gabbard as the Asst Athletic Director (ADA). Two main office support staff make the department run smoothly, Admin Assistants Melissa Rodriquez and Akeem Stevens. However, they also employ numerous event staff and workers that handle different positions given the different events. I’m sure you’ve noticed the “green shirts” as you’ve attended athletic events. It’s a great, funny, well-oiled group of people. They work hard and cover all the events on any given day at all the numerous campuses. But I wanted to give a shout of to two of the nicest, funniest, and charming ladies I work with. Whenever I see the names of Debra Evens and Jakira Sams on the schedule and we’re working together, I always know it’s gonna be a fun night! We worked Tuesday night’s Battle of the Berg and as it got slower into the evening were playing around a bit. I took their picture and told them I’d get them in the paper. You can see they were both excited… and gentlemen, they are single! Both good Cristian women with lots to offer. Now, I’m beginning to sound dike a dating service, so I’ll stop!
A shut out to all the green shirts that work part-time in Athletics…. You do a great job!
Pecan Grove Women’s Club
