After an extensive search, the City of Rosenberg has hired the organization’s next Director of Planning. The new director, Mohamed Bireima, comes to the City with extensive knowledge and an impressive skill set.
Bireima has over 15 years of experience in City Planning. Before joining Rosenberg, he served as City Planner in Richardson, The Colony and most recently, Pearland. Bireima holds a Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Urban Planning from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and the American Planning Association.
“I am excited to welcome Mohamed to the City,” Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut said. “He comes to us with a clear understanding of the important role the City of Rosenberg’s planning team plays in this community. His position will help shape the future of the continued growth Rosenberg is experiencing at a fast pace.”
When asked “Why Rosenberg?”, Bireima said he was drawn here by its excellent growth potential, being located at the heart of Fort Bend County, and the quality of life Rosenberg offers within a short distance of Houston.
The Planning Department is committed to assisting developers, property owners, citizens, and business owners in developing and building quality developments in the City of Rosenberg. It also administers the Subdivision Ordinance of the City and works to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of citizens and property by regulating the development of land within the city limits and, in some instances, within the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) of the City.
For more information about planning in Rosenberg, visit rosenbergtx.gov or call us at 832-595-3301.
