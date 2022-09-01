Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands is offering extended pick-up hours from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 902 Collins Road in Richmond. The extended hours are for people who are unable to attend normal operating hours from 9:30 am-1:30 pm.
“We did this last month for a longer period of time, but we did not have as big a turn-out as we wanted,” Helping Hands Executive Director Michael Gutierrez said. “We are hoping this shorter time frame will make it easier for people who work during the day to come out and get what they need. We put information up on our marquee and in flyers we sent out as well to get the word out.”
Next month, Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands is holding a Cornhole for Hunger fundraiser at Del Webb on Thompson. The fundraiser is scheduled for October 22.
“This is all about raising funds to provide food and securities needs for our clients,” Gutierrez said. “This is the first one that we are holding, so we hope we can grow this as big as possible.”
Gutierrez said the organization is hoping to have somewhere between 50-100 teams sign up for the fundraiser but noted they will take as many as they can.
Sign up for both sponsorships and teams will be posted on Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands website within the next week.
The deadline for sign up is currently set for October 14. Registration fees will be $60 for teams of two.
