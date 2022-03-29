Rosenberg police responded to 151 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Friday, March 25, and made six arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:32 a.m., violating city ordinance, 5300 Ave. I.
1:30 a.m., traffic stop, Desert Springs Ln and Crabapple Way.
8:57 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage road and Fountains Dr.
9:29 a.m., fraud reported, 700 block of Walter St.
3:24 p.m., traffic stop, Old Richmond Rd and Rason Dr.
4:42 p.m., pedestrian stop, 4900 block of Vancouver Blvd.
18:19 p.m., warrant served, 2100 Fourth St. (Rosenberg PD).
6:39 p.m., theft reported, 24200 block of U.S. 59 (McAlister’s Deli).
7:58 p.m., theft reported, 23700 block of Brazos Town Center Crossing (Ulta).
8:28 p.m., theft reported, 23700 block of Brazos Town Center Crossing (Ulta).
8:41 p.m., traffic stop, 3400 block of Ave. H.
9:50 p.m., welfare check, 28300 U.S. 59 (Oyo Hotel).
Arrests made, Friday, March 25
1:56 a.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
4:39 p.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, unlawfully carrying weapon, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, between 2 ounces and 4 ounces in a drug-free zone, evading arrest and/or detention.
6:47 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, two outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
8:09 p.m., male, 31, of Richmond, evading arrest and/or detention (with a previous conviction of the same offense), resisting arrest/search/transport, 6 outstanding warrants.
9:51 p.m., male, 34, of Richmond, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
10:16 p.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 & 4, at least 28 grams.
Rosenberg police responded to 98 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Saturday, March 26, and made 12 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:13 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Frost St.
3:11 a.m., accident/crash, Parrott Ave. and 8th St.
10:15 a.m., theft in progress, 24100 Commercial Dr. (Famous Footwear).
1:07 p.m., traffic stop, 26000 block of U.S. 59.
1:15 p.m., animal bite, 3800 block of SH 36 (Seabourne Creek Nature Park).
1:18 p.m., harassment, 2000 block of Hamilton St.
1:40 p.m., suspicious act, 900 block of Cole Ave.
1:42 p.m., disturbance, 27900 block of U.S. 59 (Motel 6).
2:02 p.m., accident/crash, Reading frontage Rd and U.S. 59 frontage Rd.
2:49 p.m., assault, 2000 block of Hamilton St.
5:48 p.m., assault, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
8:46 p.m., meet with reportee, 1100 block of Desert Oasis Ln.
11:16 p.m., disturbance, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (Center Lofts Apt.)
Arrests made, Saturday, March 26
12:13 a.m., male, 36, of Richmond, interfering with an emergency phone call.
12:58 a.m., male 39 of Richmond, driving without a valid license.
3:20 a.m., male, 21, of Houston, theft valued at between $750-$2,500.
3:31 a.m., male, 21, of Houston, theft valued at between $750-$2,500.
4:41 a.m., driving while intoxicated (open container of alcohol in vehicle.
12:55 p.m., male, 18, of Richmond, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between 1-50, and theft valued at between $100-$500.
1:25 p.m., female, 23, of Richmond, driving without a license.
2:22 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, public intoxication, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
3:32 p.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, assault.
7:48 p.m., female, 38, of Rosenberg, assault.
8:02 p.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, assault (choking).
8:10 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, assault (choking).
