Two of Rosenberg’s finest were recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers for their DWI enforcement efforts.
On Aug. 17 Rosenberg police officer Arthur Love received recognition from MADD for his diligence in ending impaired driving.
Love was awarded the MADD “Outstanding Service Award,” the MADD “Law Enforcement Appreciation Award” and the MADD “Enforcement Hero Award” for being the top DWI Officer for Rosenberg Police Department in 2021.
Officer Osiel Vasquez, who recently joined the Rosenberg Police Department, received the MADD “Outstanding Service Award” and the MADD “Law Enforcement Appreciation Award” for his efforts in combating impaired driving in 2021 while serving for another department.
“I am honored to serve alongside Officer Love and Officer Vasquez,” said Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White. “They earned these awards by putting in the extraordinary effort it takes to properly investigate DWI offenses. Our roads are safer when these officers are on duty and I am grateful for their service to the Rosenberg community.
Arthur Love
