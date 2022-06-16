Rosenberg police responded to 110 calls on Saturday, June 11, and made nine arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:28 a.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Hartledge Rd.
4:14 a.m., assist other agency, 2700 block of Parrott Ave.
2:24 a.m., disturbance, 6900 block of Industrial Parkway (Rushis).
8:13 a.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Alamo St.
11:32 a.m., assault, 26000 block of U.S. 59 (Knights Inn).
11:49 a.m., weapon reported, 1300 block of Ave. I (Stop N Shop).
12:05 a.m., follow-up with reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
4:48 p.m., traffic stop, 1300 block of First St.
10:26 p.m., traffic hazard, Williams Way and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
10:35 p.m., missing person, 2600 block of Ave. G.
10:47 p.m., traffic stop, Magnolia Dr. and Bamore Rd.
Arrests made Saturday, June 11
5:32 a.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg.
8:52 a.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
12:15 p.m., male, 57, of Simonton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (knife) (a felony).
12:20 p.m., male, 60, of Simonton, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
5:07 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention.
5:29 p.m., male, 18, of Sugar Land, two warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
5:49 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, assault by contact; resisting arrest/search/transport; two counts of retaliation.
7:40 p.m., male, 59, of Houston, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
11:27 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
Rosenberg police responded to 153 calls on Sunday, June 12, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:52 a.m., disturbance, 2600 block of B.F. Terry Blvd.
11:26 a.m., suspicious activity, 4800 block of Airport Ave. (Church of Living Waters).
11:39 a.m., animal call, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd.
12:06 p.m., criminal mischief, 27900 block of U.S. 59 (Motel 6).
1:11 p.m., traffic stop, 3500 block of FM 762.
2:26 p.m., theft, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
9:21 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
Arrests made Sunday, June 12
2:45 a.m., male, 40, of Dodson, La., driving while intoxicated with a child passenger (a felony(.
3:45 a.m., male, 39, of Houston, public intoxication; urinating in a public place.
11:56 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant served-Rosenberg.
2:24 p.m., male, 53, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants served-Rosenberg; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
4:49 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
Rosenberg police responded to 151 calls on Monday, June 13, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:08 a.m., fraud reported, 24600 block of U.S. 59.
12:41 p.m., fraud, 800 block of FM 723.
12:58 p.m., suspicious activity, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Target).
2:49 p.m., burglary, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd.
4:54 p.m., theft, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
10:13 p.m., disturbance, 7100 Reading Rd.
Arrests made Monday, June 13
12:28 a.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to xxx calls on Tuesday, June 14, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1
Arrests made Thursday, June 14
12 warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
