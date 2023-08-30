Tuesday, Aug. 22

12:29 a.m., theft in progress, 5302 Ave. I; 7-11.

12:57 a.m., suspicious activity, 4002 FM 762; Batteries And Bulbs.

3:29 a.m., suspicious activity, 2611 Ave. N; Taylor Ray Elementary.

4:52 a.m., suspicious activity, 1500 block of 7th St.

7:44 a.m., missing person 4720 Reading Rd; Brittany Square Apt.

8:30 a.m., disturbance, 4700 block of Reading Rd.

