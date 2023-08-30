12:29 a.m., theft in progress, 5302 Ave. I; 7-11.
12:57 a.m., suspicious activity, 4002 FM 762; Batteries And Bulbs.
3:29 a.m., suspicious activity, 2611 Ave. N; Taylor Ray Elementary.
4:52 a.m., suspicious activity, 1500 block of 7th St.
7:44 a.m., missing person 4720 Reading Rd; Brittany Square Apt.
8:30 a.m., disturbance, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
9:19 a.m., assault, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
10:40 a.m., disturbance, 3220 1st St.; Express Inn.
11:34 a.m., theft in progress, 5101 Ave. H; Dollar General.
12:06 p.m., accident/crash, Benton Rd. & Winter Crescent Dr.
12:38 p.m., accident/crash, 1002 Wilson Dr.
1:41 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
1:43 p.m., fraud reported, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
3:03 p.m., accident/crash, Dallas Ave. & 1st St.
3:25 p.m., accident/crash, 24400 block of Brazos Town Xing.
4 p.m., missing person, 700 block of Blume Rd.
4:49 p.m., threat made, 26000 block of Southwest Fwy.
6:03 p.m., disturbance, 418 Washington St.
6:08 p.m., accident/crash, 5525 Reading Rd.
6:20 p.m., theft in progress, 23735 Brazos Town Xing; Ulta.
6:23 p.m., disturbance, 1603 Band Rd.
7:53 p.m., animal call, 5800 block of Taylan Ln.
8:37 p.m., sex offense, 716 Blume Rd.; Garcia Park.
8:59 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of 3rd St.
9:43 p.m., suspicious activity, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.
9:55 p.m., accident/crash, 3rd St. & Walnut Ave.
9:15 a.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
1:51 p.m., female, 23, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
3:35 p.m., male, 18, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony).
3:59 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention with a previous evading arrest conviction; warrant.
7:55 p.m., female, 37, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim); resisting arrest/search/transport.
12:23 a.m., suspicious activity, 5500 Ave. N; Terry High School.
1:24 a.m., suspicious activity, 503 Minonite Rd.; Neighborhood Grill.
3:29 a.m., suspicious activity, 2201 1st St.; Stop N Bye.
6:10 a.m., suspicious activity, 7210 Reading Rd.; Springs At Summer Park Apts.
6:26 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & 8th St.
8:57 a.m., deceased person, 1200 block of James St.
9:03 a.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Gibbons Ct.
9:25 a.m., disturbance, 2000 block of Austin St.
10:15 a.m., fraud reported,1800 block of 2nd St.
12:59 p.m., theft reported, 23710 Commercial Dr.; Petco.
1:12 p.m., burglary, 2500 block of Ave. G.
1:33 p.m., theft reported, 200 block of Golden Grain Dr.
1:38 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & Damon St.
1:46 p.m., accident/crash, 3310 SH 36 N.
3:04 p.m., suspicious activity, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
3:03 p.m., theft reported, 3621 SH 36 S; Sunbelt Rentals.
4:28 p.m., accident/crash, 1730 Minonite Rd.
5:41 p.m., fraud reported, 1914 Klauke Ct.
6:01 p.m., accident/crash, Minonite Rd & Meadow Ln.
8:44 p.m. disturbance, 800 block of 7th St.; Incas Apt.
9:23 p.m., criminal mischief, 800 block of 7th St.; Incas Apt.
9:37 p.m., criminal trespass, 5500 block of Ave. N.
9:53 p.m., disturbance, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
Arrests Wednesday, Aug. 23
8:47 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, assault/strangulation.
10:35 a.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, interfering with the duty of a public servant.
10:40 p.m., male, 22, of Sugar Land, evading arrest/detention; criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in damages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.