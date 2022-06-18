Rosenberg police responded to 144 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Tuesday, June 14, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:04 a.m., traffic stop, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
8:18 a.m., fraud, 100 block of Walger Ave.
8:43 a.m., fraud, 1200 block of Goliad Ave.
9:21 a.m., theft, 5800 block of Ave. G (Storage Place).
10”42 a.m., welfare check, 26100 block of U.S. 59 (Valero).
12:08 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
2:22 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and Ave. M.
6:12 p.m., assault in progress, 1500 block of Miles Rd.
8:50 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and FM 2218.
Arrests made Thursday, June 14
12:28 a.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
3:33 p.m., male, 58, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
4:01 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, three warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
6:54 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, assault.
9:18 p.m., male, 20, of Wharton, fraudulent government records, reckless driving.
____________________________________________________
Rosenberg police responded to 206 calls on Wednesday, June 15, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:32 a.m., welfare check. 500 block of Minonite Rd. (Exxon).
12:35 a.m., welfare check. 400 block of Houston St. (Trimart).
11:20 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Ave. E.
11:36 p.m., disturbance, 700 block of Blume Rd.
12:32 p.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of Desert Oasis Ln.
2:08 p.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H (Citi Trends).
2:17 p.m., missing person, 4600 block of Greenwood Dr.
4:16 p.m., burglary, 3400 block of Fountains Dr.
6:29 p.m., theft, 24800 block of Commercial Dr. (Bath and Body Works).
9:22 p.m., assist other agency, 300 block of Minonite Rd.
Arrests made Wednesday, June 15
1:03 a.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
1:10 a.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
12:24 p.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, assault.
12:54 p.m., male, 40, of Houston, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, criminal trespass.
3:55 p.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
9:52 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, warrant served-Rosenberg
____________________________________________________
Rosenberg police responded to 216 calls on Thursday, June 16, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:49 a.m., pedestrian questioned, 800 block of Lane Dr.
8:02 a.m., CPS referral.
10:03 p.m., theft, 7100 block of Reading Rd.
2:26 p.m., suspicious activity, Plaza Dr. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
2:51 p.m., CPS referral.
3:08 p.m., disturbance, 2000 block of Heath Ridge Ln.
3:09 p.m., burglary, 28300 block of U.S. 59 (Oyo Hotel).
5:57 p.m., disturbance, 2600 Bass Ln.
10:12 p.m., theft, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Krogers).
11:17 p.m., assault in progress, 2200 Parrott Ave.
Arrests made Thursday, June 16
1:15 a.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants served-Rosenberg.
4:07 p.m., male, 25, of Sugar Land, seven warrants-Rosenberg; criminal trespass.
7:12 p.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, assault/strangulation.
