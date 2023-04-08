Friday, March 31

8:12 a.m., auto theft, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).

9:02 a.m., adult protective services, Victoria Garden Apts.

12:24 p.m., theft, 400 block of Houston St. (Trimart).

3:18 p.m., theft in progress, 3500 block of Ave. I.

3:24 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Commercial Dr. (Petco).

4:34 p.m., theft, 3900 block of FM 762 (Walgreens).

