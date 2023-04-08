Friday, March 31
8:12 a.m., auto theft, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
9:02 a.m., adult protective services, Victoria Garden Apts.
12:24 p.m., theft, 400 block of Houston St. (Trimart).
3:18 p.m., theft in progress, 3500 block of Ave. I.
3:24 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Commercial Dr. (Petco).
4:34 p.m., theft, 3900 block of FM 762 (Walgreens).
6:32 p.m., assault in progress, 700 block of Grillo Way.
6:49 p.m., burglary, 3300 block of Ave. H. (Roy’s Auto).
10:04 p.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Ave. D.
Arrests made Friday, March 31
3:33 a.m., female, 39, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony).
7:11 p.m., female, 59, of East Bernard, assault.
10:44 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim); criminal trespass.
Saturday, April 1
12:59 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. M and 1st. St.
2:31 a.m., disturbance, 1100 block of Radio Ln. (apts).
3:37 a.m., welfare check, 8th St. and Ave. H.
11:40 a.m., assault in progress, 5400 block of Cunningham Ln.
2:41 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Hartledge Rd. (Dollar Tree distribution center).
5:15 p.m., accident/crash, FM 762 and Minonite Rd.
9:46 p.m., assault, 2400 block of Jones St.
9:52 p.m., theft, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Lowe’s).
10:17 p.m., suspicious activity, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
11:12 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
11:18 p.m., weapon reported, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
Arrests made Saturday, April 1
1:43 a.m., female, 22, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
4:42 a.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, assault strangulation (felony).
3:45 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention; warrant.
4:02 p.m., female, 21, of Rosenberg, criminal mischief, damage between $2,500-$30,000; 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:51 p.m., male, 18, of Richmond, criminal mischief, damage between $2,500-$30,000; 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:13 p.m., male, 17, of Richmond, criminal mischief, damage between $2,500-$30,000.
6:49 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle (felony).
11:50 p.m., female, 73, of Rosenberg, assault.
Sunday, April 2
12:08 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
12:55 a.m., accident/crash, Cumings Rd. and FM 723.
3:11 a.m., welfare check, 1600 block of Southgate Dr. (7-11).
12:32 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohl’s).
4:38 p.m., assist citizen, 2800 block of Ave. H (Carquest).
6:27 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Blume Rd.
6:57 p.m., theft in progress, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy)
7:06 p.m., auto theft, 5400 block of Bryan Rd.
8 p.m., animal bite, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:19 p.m., suspicious activity, 5100 block of Ave. H. (Family Dollar).
Arrests made Sunday, April 2
12:18 a.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
12:34 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
2:48 a.m., female, 54, of Richmond, DWI second offense.
4:02 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
5:36 a.m., male, 45, of Richmond, warrant.
6:11 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, resisting arrest/search/transport.
8:42 p.m., male, 29, of Guy, theft less than $100; unlawfully carrying a weapon
8:42 p.m., male, 24, of Guy, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); tampering with identification number, unlawful possession of a firearm (felony).
Monday, April 3
1:07 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Louise St.
4:39 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Williams Way.
9:16 a.m., found property turned in, 2100 4th St. (RPD).
9:39 p.m., welfare check, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger’s).
10:04 a.m., accident/crash, 1st. St. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
11:48 a.m., criminal mischief, 26700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Tractor Supply Co.).
3:53 p.m., assist other agency, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
6:05 p.m., traffic stop, 1200 block of Ave. H.
6:48 p.m., welfare check,5800 block of Walid Ln.
8:08 p.m., assault in progress, 4500 block of Randon School Rd.
11:15 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Isleib Rd.
Arrests made Monday, April 3
12:15 a.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, city ordinance violation; resisting arrest/search/transport.
5:39 a.m., male, 35, of Houston, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; unlawfully carrying a weapon.
11:01 a.m., male, 20, of Katy, warrant.
6:53 p.m., male, 47, of Cypress, TX., Operating vehicle with expired registration; possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:09 p.m., female, 32, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony: warrant.
