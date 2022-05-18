City of Rosenberg Parks and Recreation Summer Sports Camps Planned
The city of Rosenberg Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for two fun summer sports camps to be held in June at the Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex located at 3701 Fountains Drive, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
The first camp is the Overtime Athletics Summer Sports Camp. It will be held Monday through Friday, June 6-10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp is open to boys and girls from kindergarten to fifth grade and is $235/person. A sibling discount is available. Participants will practice skills and play games in both traditional sports and playground favorites including: basketball, soccer, flag football, kickball, scavenger hunts, dodgeball, tag games, safe base, team building activities, brain buster projects and more.
The second camp is the Fun and Fundamentals Baseball Camp. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6-12. Ages 6-8 will meet June 13-14, ages 9-10 will meet June 15-16 and ages 11-12 will meet June 17-18; all from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The camp is $125/person and hopes to inspire more youth to play sports and develop the athlete’s skillset in baseball.
For more information about the programs and services offered by the Parks and Recreation Department, or to register for the camps, please visit the website at rosenbergtx.gov/parks, or call at 832-595-3960.
