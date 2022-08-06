Rosenberg police responded to 162 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., between 8 a.m. and midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and made 5 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

8:08 a.m., theft, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.

8:16 a.m., pedestrian stopped and questioned, Ave. I and Miles St.

9:39 p.m., fraud reported, 5000 block of Ave. H (McCoys).

11:33 a.m., theft in progress, 2400 block of BF Terry blvd (City Star).

12:50 p.m., CPS referral.

