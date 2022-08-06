Rosenberg police responded to 162 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., between 8 a.m. and midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:08 a.m., theft, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
8:16 a.m., pedestrian stopped and questioned, Ave. I and Miles St.
9:39 p.m., fraud reported, 5000 block of Ave. H (McCoys).
11:33 a.m., theft in progress, 2400 block of BF Terry blvd (City Star).
12:50 p.m., CPS referral.
1:12 p.m., adult protective services referral.
3:54 p.m., disturbance, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
5:27 p.m., warrant served, 900 block of Ave. D.
6:04 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Allwright St.
6:08 p.m., auto theft, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
7:18 p.m., assault 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
7:39 p.m., suspicious activity, First St. and City Hall Dr.
8:28 p.m., missing person, 1900 block of Louise St.
Arrests made Wednesday, Aug. 3
9:01 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
10:25 a.m., male, 24, of Humble, failure to identify himself to a peace office as a fugitive from the law, or provided false identification to a peace officer.
12:30 p.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, theft with 2 or more previous theft convictions (a felony)
3:51 p.m., Male, 43, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention/transport; 2 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
11:04 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, driving while license invalid.
Rosenberg police responded to 201 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Thursday, Aug. 4, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:35 a.m., traffic stop, 26200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at the Shell station).
1:11 a.m., weapon reported, 1200 block of Bernard Ave.
12:17 p.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of Ave. H (in front of Woodland Inn)
12:42 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Jones St.
12:57 p.m., auto theft, 500 block of Summer Arbor Cir.
1:36 p.m., accident/crash, Ave I and First St.
5:28 p.m., assault in progress, 1600 block of Ave. L.
8:58 p.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of Canton Cir.
11:01 p.m., welfare check, 500 block of Sixth St.
11:49 p.m., traffic stop, 7200 block Reading Rd (in front of Springs at Summer Park apts).
Arrests made Thursday, Aug. 4
12:33 a.m., male, 52, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention/transport; interfering with the duty of a public servant.
3:10 a.m., male, 27, of Kingwood, criminal mischief damage valued at between $100-$750; driving while license invalid; possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:23 a.m., male, 36, of Katy, 2 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
1:09 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone (a felony); tampering with physical evidence (a felony).
1:21 p.m., male, 38, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
2:48 p.m., male, 47, of Richmond, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
