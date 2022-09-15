Rosenberg police responded to 167 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Thursday, Sept. 8, and made 7 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:30 a.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.
1:14 a.m., warrant served, 1700 block of Crabb River Rd. (Burger King).
8:41 a.m., welfare check, Green Gate Dr. and Rockwood Dr.
10:39 a.m., traffic stop, 3400 block of Ave. R.
11:55 a.m., suspicious activity, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Jason’s Deli).
5:31 p.m., accident/crash, 800 block of Ave. I.
7:37 p.m., traffic stop, Commercial Dr. and FM 762.
7:39 p.m., welfare check, 5300 Block of Ave. M.
11:08 p.m., traffic stop, Airport Ave. and Bayou Crossing Ln.
Arrests made Thursday, Sept. 8
2:03 a.m., female, 21, of Houston, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:22 a.m., male, 57, of Houston, warrant served.
11:18 a.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, tampering with government record (felony).
1:04 a.m., male, 58, of Wharton, 2 warrants served.
10:15 p.m., female, 41, of Houston, theft valued at between $750-$2,500; unlawful possession of a criminal instrument.
10:24 p.m., female, 17, of Houston, theft,valued at between $750-$2,500.
11:52 p.m., male, 38, of Richmond, warrant served.
Rosenberg police responded to 172 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Friday, Sept. 9, and made 2 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:20 a.m., suspicious activity, 4800 block of Ave. H (Texas Car Title Loan).
2:15 a.m., male, 36, of Livingston, possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful carrying of a weapon.
3:02 a.m., traffic stop, 900 Houston St.
3:44 a.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
8:20 a.m., theft, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
3:28 a.m., theft, 23800 block of Brazos Town Center (Academy).
5:57 p.m., assault in progress, 2600 block of BF Terry Blvd.
10:40 a.m., traffic stop, Lane Dr. and Westwood Dr.
6:51 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
11:18 p.m., assault in progress, 3600 block of Rychlik Dr.
11:49 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage Rd. and Cottonwood Church Rd.
Arrests made Friday, Sept. 9
2:15 a.m., male, 36, of Livingston, possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:44 a.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.