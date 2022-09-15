Rosenberg police responded to 167 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Thursday, Sept. 8, and made 7 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:30 a.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.

1:14 a.m., warrant served, 1700 block of Crabb River Rd. (Burger King).

8:41 a.m., welfare check, Green Gate Dr. and Rockwood Dr.

10:39 a.m., traffic stop, 3400 block of Ave. R.

11:55 a.m., suspicious activity, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Jason’s Deli).

