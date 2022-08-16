Rosenberg police responded to 143 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and made 8 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

1:05 a.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); possession of a dangerous drug (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).

9:50 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).

10:35 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).

11:36 a.m., criminal mischief, 1200 block of Herndon Dr. (Hollywood Paws).

11:43 a.m., threat, 5000 block of Cottage Creek Ln.

