If there’s a warrant for your arrest in Rosenberg, you have three opportunities to make things right before the annual Case Resolution Campaign formerly known as the Warrant Round-Up. This year’s Case Resolution Campaign will be held March 19-25 and arrests for outstanding warrants will be made.
Safe Harbor Warrant Days offers those with outstanding warrants in Rosenberg an opportunity to take care of warrants without the fear of being arrested. This is your last chance before the 2023 Case Resolution Campaign the week of March 19-25. You can avoid arrest by participating in the city of Rosenberg’s Safe Harbor Warrant Days with Rosenberg Municipal Court.
Rosenberg Safe Harbor Days are:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 8:30-11 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.
“Don’t be intimidated,” said Rosenberg Municipal Court Judge Ross. “We understand the anxiety of warrants and the fear of being arrested. We want to offer people the opportunity to clear warrants ahead of the Case Resolution Campaign and avoid arrest. This is your opportunity to work with us to resolve your case. I’m here to help you help yourself.”
