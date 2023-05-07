Rosenberg Fire Chief Himly retires after a 40-year career

Rosenberg Fire Chief Darrell Himly has extinguished his last fire after announcing his retirement from his 40-year career effective April 30.
Chief Himly joined the Rosenberg Fire Department as a junior volunteer firefighter in March of 1983.
Upon turning 18, he became a volunteer firefighter and was promoted to volunteer lieutenant in 1988. He knew becoming a full-time firefighter was his career goal, and in January of 1990, Himly’s dream became a reality when he was hired as a full-time firefighter with the city of Rosenberg.
Prior to reaching the rank of fire chief, Himly served the city as a firefighter, lieutenant, and assistant chief and also served as the city’s emergency management coordinator.
During his distinguished career, Chief Himly was instrumental in putting together the first strategic plan for the department. He proposed and presented the 48/96 work schedule that the firefighters still use today.
Under his leadership, the department expanded its services to the city by replacing Engine 1, adding Tower 4, and began the process to replace Engine 3 embracing the growth of the city.
To increase longevity of the engines, he expanded the concept of squads within the city which is the practice of using a pick-up truck or SUV to respond to emergency medical and rescue calls when appropriate instead of sending out a fire engine each time.
