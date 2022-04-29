Rosenberg's City-Wide Garage Sale Tomorrow, April 30
Calling all residents and bargain hunters! The City of Rosenberg is hosting the first-ever city-wide garage sale on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
VIEW THE MAPS:
Interactive Mobile Friendly Map: https://bit.ly/3KAYXRC
Garage Sale details here: https://bit.ly/37P7SkU
“By hosting a citywide garage sale, we want to help residents clear the clutter from their homes and promote reducing, reusing, and recycling while hopefully making a little extra income in the process,” said Director of Communications Tanya Kveton.
For more information, visit the City’s website at rosenbergtx.gov or call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301.
