Rosenberg City Secretary's Office earns recognition

The Rosenberg City Secretary’s Office has been awarded the Achievement of Excellence Award by the Texas Municipal Clerks Association.
The Achievement of Excellence Award program recognizes distinction in the effective and efficient management of resources within the city secretary’s office.
Rosenberg’s City Secretary Office, led by City Secretary Danyel Swint, and supported by Assistant City Secretary Cynthia Sullivan, is one of only 38 out of 783 cities that qualified for this award.
A clerk’s office must demonstrate excellence in at least nine of 12 standards including records management, Open Meetings Act, professional development/certifications, boards/commissions, government transparency, Municipal Clerk Office Policies/Procedures, elections, other areas of responsibility, awards/recognitions, innovation/streamline projects, Public Information Act and departmental training to be eligible to receive the award.
The recipients of this distinguished award will be officially acknowledged in October at the awards banquet to be held during the Texas Municipal Clerks Association Annual Advanced Institute.
