At the November 15, Election Redistricting Plan Committee Meeting, the Bojorquez Law Firm, the City’s Redistricting Consultant, provided committee members the first look at the proposed Rosenberg City Council Redistricting draft map “A”.
Based on the Election Redistricting Plan Committee’s feedback at the meeting, the Consultant edited the draft map and released version “B” on Friday, De.3, with the committee’s feedback incorporated. The revised map “B” can be viewed on the City’s redistricting webpage at rosenbergtx.gov/redistricting or in person at the City Secretary’s Office at Rosenberg City Hall located at 2110 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
The revised map will be presented back to the Committee on Monday, Dec. 6. The Committee will then review the maps and make a recommendation for approval to Rosenberg City Council.
The selected draft map will be reviewed by City Council at the first public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14.
A second public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4. The latest date to adopt the new district map would be Tuesday, Jan. 18.
For more information on the redistricting process in Rosenberg, please visit the website at rosenbergtx.gov/redistricting or call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301.
