Mara Hartsell, director of the Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter announced her resignation to the city council
Here is her unedited resignation letter"
Good afternoon Mayor and Council,
First, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve our community and its animals as Director of Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter (RACS). The many lessons, accomplishments, and experiences contained within the past three years will be with me for the rest of my life. That I was allowed to transform RACS into a No Kill facility with an annual Live Release Rate average of 95%, all noses in and all noses out, is tremendously meaningful to me. I sincerely hope that whoever follows continues this with purpose and resolve.
As someone who cares about RACS and the larger No Kill system it operates within, I strongly desire to see it progress. I also want to maintain how practical and common-sense this No Kill system is as the Director who implemented and oversaw it in Rosenberg. Its continued success will benefit the City, its citizens, and its animals.
Before I was hired as Director, RACS was in a much different state than it is today. It did not have a trusting relationship with its community. There were few established standards of customer service to citizens, humane animal care, employee processes, reporting, or facility upkeep, to name a few categories. There were no programs or protocols. There was also no articulated statement of values, most notably one affirming the value of life. Creating many of these things from scratch was strenuous, but each benchmark was important. By the end of my first year, RACS increased its Adoption Rate by 89%, its Live Release Rate by more than 25%, and its fundraising by 260%.
I did not achieve these things by myself. A crucial ingredient has always been the inclusion of an outside support network. This network includes mentors, volunteers, donors, local businesses, and the public at large. People want to help and be part of a worthwhile mission larger than themselves. I only trusted in that goodwill and accepted help on behalf of RACS.
One prime example of support came from The No Kill Advocacy Center. Mr. Winograd, Director, has given a generous amount of his time and his expertise to RACS. When I began navigating the complexity of my position, Mr. Winograd offered me coaching, education, and other forms of assistance that enabled the programs and policies RACS has today. He helped our department navigate and pivot from challenges, serve the Rosenberg citizens more effectively, and ultimately save thousands of lives. The City should continue utilizing and learning from Mr. Winograd’s free, realistic, and accessible tools that explain best practices in detail — such as The No Kill Equation, a universal roadmap to No Kill sheltering.
The most basic ingredient of No Kill is the recognition that every animal is an individual who deserves to have their needs understood and addressed in a life-affirming manner. Doing so requires one to simply exercise compassion and an inclusive vision for the future. This does not mean that sick or injured animals suffer for the sake of numbers. It also does not mean that animals with truly unsafe aggression issues are placed into the community. These are slippery slope arguments used to excuse laziness, cultivate fear, and justify killing in shelter environments. False claims of impending harm have targeted RACS unrelentingly since it started questioning norms and proving what was possible outside of them. Below are just two examples of realized potential when fear-based thinking was rejected under my tenure.
Henry was a challenging case on the surface given how reactive and tense he became inside his kennel and around strangers. Because he barked, growled, and demonstrated behavior that inspired avoidance from those strangers, others insisted he would bite and injure someone if allowed to leave my care. Henry was a sensitive and traumatized dog who was misunderstood, not just by my description, but also by the description of two different behaviorists. I did not kill Henry. Volunteers and I raised donations for his off-site rehabilitation program. His trainer and I then matched him with a loving family prepared to meet his needs that adopted him a year ago. Henry’s family stays in touch with me and shares positive updates. Today, Henry’s favorite things are snuggling with cats, playing with his collection of stuffed toys, and eating green beans fed to him with a fork.
Zeus was similar to Henry in regards to kennel barrier reactivity and wariness of strangers. He also came from a traumatic background where he needed to protect his former owner from home intruders, one of which attempted to shoot him. Because of his sensitivity to new people and natural instinct to keep his handlers safe after experiencing those events, Zeus was labeled by others as “aggressive.” I did not kill Zeus. Like Henry, Zeus was evaluated by an outside professional, placed into a rehabilitation program funded by donations, and matched with the right family. He has been happy and thriving with this family for several months, and they share positive updates with me. Today, Zeus’s favorite things are fitting all 80 pounds of himself into someone’s lap, being carried around the house like a baby by his dad, and visiting restaurant patios.
Perhaps my hardest lesson with RACS has been this: Despite a great track record, a library of data with educational tools, and a strong collective of supporters, none of that will sway those committed to misunderstanding No Kill. This lesson can become a crushingly-heavy burden or a lighter, manageable project for someone like myself depending on the protection and resources offered by City leadership. Your attention here is urgent.
With this communication, I hope to create improvements for whoever inherits my position and for the entire RACS team. The next Director should have an opportunity to lead and to create without the extreme fatigue and impairment that results from constantly defending oneself and every animal from internal and external threats. One person’s strength of will should not be tested around every corner, in every way mentally, emotionally, and physically. A need exists for hard conversations not just on sustaining No Kill, but on staffing, working conditions, and how RACS is organized departmentally.
The last item — how RACS is organized departmentally — is long overdue. RACS has undergone a great transformation from a traditional pound to a humane shelter within a short period of time, and it should continue to evolve so it can better serve its community. It deserves to be freed from the politics, biases, and agendas of other departments. After experiencing three years of an entirely different setup, I am convinced RACS must have open, unfiltered, and direct communication with the highest level of City leadership to ensure its survival. The next Director should report to you, Mayor and Council.
As I leave RACS, I leave behind many guides, templates, and other resources in place for someone else to take over, to make their own, and to better the department. A healthy pool of donations exists for animals in need of medical and/or behavioral safety nets, including a $30,000 grant I secured last winter from a foundation wanting to continue funding innovative No Kill initiatives in Rosenberg. Veterinarians and trainers supporting our mission are on standby to provide objective input and treatment on cases that may be erroneously labeled, as discussed above. Daily, the community at-large delivers donations that offset budgetary expenses. Volunteers and local advocates are committed to seeing the No Kill movement through in Rosenberg.
Once again, it has been a great pleasure to serve the City of Rosenberg and its community these past three years. I have greatly enjoyed the opportunity to forge new pathways, build coalitions, and prove No Kill is possible and maintainable in a public, open-admission context in Texas. Preserving the No Kill status of RACS and the image of the City remains my ultimate hope.
There is still time to make Rosenberg’s No Kill status unshakable. Optimal conditions are in place to further what was proven and practiced these last three years. Moreover, there are still good-hearted, compassionate people willing to join the RACS staff team and continue humane, life-affirming practices. Respectfully, I encourage you to consider how the City may better invest in them.
Best regards,
Mara Hartsell
