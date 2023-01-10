The city of Rosenberg is accepting applications for the Rosenberg 101 Class of 2023. During Rosenberg 101 participants will immerse themselves with the structure, function, and purpose of city government in classes taught by the city’s top leadership. Classes will consist of eight consecutive sessions on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m. beginning on Feb. 13, and concluding on April 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.