Fort Bend County has plenty of creative adults.
Many of them entered projects in the Adult Creative Arts Department’s annual competition at the Fort Bend County Fair this fall.
Jennifer Pardo- Best of Show Raspberry Lemon Cupcakes
Charise Walker — Hawaiian Dream Pastries
Gabriella Spano — Mini Pumpkin Spice Cakes
Shawn Thielemann — Cream Cheese Pecan kolache roll
Gloria Henrichsen — Pickled califlower
Debby Wendt — Spaghetti Sauce
Erna Thielmann — Sweet Relish and Vanilla Rum Fig Jam
Shawn Thielmann — Best of Show with Ghost Pepper Salsa)
Joyve Frank — Best of Show with Redbird Crosstitch
Glenda Zwambag — Needlepoint Heart
Susan Newsome — Crochet Table Runner with Deer
Lynda Topp — Knit Dress & Hat
Meredith Flake — Best of Show Applique
Division 5-Sewing Machine
Denise Tipton — Best of Show Blue Dress
Kathleen Jacobs — Stereoscopic Viewer
Gerry Aiken — Yarn Winder
Crystal Ayles — War II Ration Book
Thea O’Brian — Best of Show John Wayne Diamond Art
Rick Spacek — Hummingbird Haven Scrollsaw
Adrian Garcia — Orca Ship
Glenda Zwambag -— Paired Hummingbird Glass
Kathleen Jacobs — Best of Show with a collection of Salt & Pepper Shakers
Maie Enox — collection of Shawnee Pottery Planters
Glenda Zwambag — Flower painting done with coffee
Adrian Garcia — Barn acrylic painting
Christa Denning — Best of Show Cowboy Boot & Hat watercolor paining
Lara Lee Veitch — Best of Show Little Boy Fireman
Michelle Florence — B & W Church
Sandra Meuth — Best of Show Christmas Cactus
Kevin Eaves — Heartshape Leaf
Norm Nichols — Best of Show Manger
Lauralee Veitch — beaded Flag
Glenda Zwambag — Valentine Globe
Billie Blaid — July 4th Wreath
