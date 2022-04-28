The Fort Bend County Historical Commission has announced the winners of Texas History essay contests for fourth- and seventh-grade Texas History students.
In cooperation with the Lamar Consolidated ISD and Wharton County Junior College professor of history Dr. Paul Spellman, the county historical commission held the essay contest to help observe the 200th anniversary of Fort Bend County’s origin.
Relevant topics chosen were “Stephen F. Austin: Texas’ First Successful Empresario” for fourth-grade students and “The Life and Times of the Old Three Hundred” for seventh-graders. Essays were reviewed and winners were selected by Dr. Spelman’s WCJC Texas History students.
The winning fourth-grade essay was submitted by Kathleen Davin from Bentley Elementary School. The winning seventh-grade essay was submitted by Riya Patel from Briscoe Junior High School.
Each winner received $125 provided by the Friends of Fort Bend County Historical Commission and Dr. Spellman presented each of their schools with a copy of his landmark book, “Old 300: Gone To Texas.”
The contest topics introduced contestants to the era when efforts were underway to create colonies in what was then northern Mexico, including today’s Fort Bend County.
In the year 1822, an exploring party established a settlement in the large bend of the Brazos River where Richmond now stands. Workers erected Fort Bend, the first permanent structure at the site and from which the county derives its name.
Besides presenting topics focused on the Texas colonial era, the essay contest served to help fulfill the Fort Bend County Historical Commission’s statutory educational role to “strive to create countywide awareness and appreciation of historic preservation and its benefits and uses.”
Commission leadership expressed special appreciation to Dr. Spellman and his students as well as Lamar CISD’s Director of Social Studies Kevin McCune, both of whom played crucial roles in the realization of the essay project. They also applauded the participating students, their teachers and campus administrators.
The county historical commission is an all-volunteer organization whose membership is appointed by Fort Bend County Commissioners’ Court.
For further information about the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, the essay contest, or planning for future activities to commemorate the establishment of Fort Settlement, interested parties may contact:
Chris Godbold, Chair:
Ferrel Bonner, Vice-Chair:
Claire Rogers, Secretary:
Jeff Hoffman, Treasurer:
