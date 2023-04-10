Richmond’s street sweeping program will activate Wednesday, April 12. The sweeping will occur on City maintained curb and gutter streets as indicated on the map above.
This notification serves to inform residents who live on one of these streets in advance not to leave vehicles or their trash cans in the street on Wednesday, April 12.
Streets to be swept include 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, Fiesta Ln., Morton St., Houston St., Liberty St., Main St., Travis St., Pecan Ave., Winston Dr., Elm St., Courtney St., Lamar Dr., Magnolia Ln., Mulberry Dr., Hawthorn Dr., Willow Dr., Laurel Oaks Dr., Huisache Dr., Chestnut Ln., Teakwood, Crestwood Dr., Wall St., Market St. College St., Inwood Dr., Long Dr., Bonham Cir., Country Club Dr., Oak Creek Dr., Golfview Dr., Dowling Dr., Tanglelane St., Foster Dr., Bayou Dr., Shady Ln., Fairway Dr., Briar Ln., Meadow Ln., Dog Leg Ct., Mulligan Ct., Ironwood Ct., Belmont Dr., Chateau Pl., Golden Creek Ln., Golden Creek Ct., Fountain Mist Ln., Arbor Gate Ct., Emerald Loch Ln., Water Trace Ct., Spring Rock, Haven Springs Ln. Cliffstone Ln., Long Canyon Ln., and Silverwater Ct., and Pointe West Cir.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.