The City's street sweeping program will activate Wednesday, May 11th. The sweeping will be limited to City maintained curb and gutter streets (approximately 25 centerline miles) as indicated on the map. The program’s primary goal is the collection of fallen leaves and other debris that inhibits the flow into or out of City maintained storm drains. This notification serves to inform residents in advance not to leave vehicles or their trash cans in the street on Wednesday, May 11.
Open ditch streets are not recommended for mechanical street sweeping because they don’t typically accumulate debris on the streets. Public Works has an ongoing program to periodically inspect, clean and restore grade for open ditches on residential streets.
