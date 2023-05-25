The Richmond City Commission approved a Residential Rental Property Registration ordinance September 2022, effective January 1, 2023. This action follows what surrounding cities have had in place primarily to know property owner and implement public safety for residents.
This ordinance requires all owner- occupied residences used as rental properties to be registered and adhere to regulatory measures. The purpose of the Residential Rental Property Registration is to enhance and update the requirements for the residential rental properties and to readily identify an owner of or local agent for the rental property in the event of an emergency or other property issues.
Staff reported they have 50 properties to date registered. Staff has contacted other rental properties to inform and educate them about the ordinance. City of Richmond residents needing to register their rental property can find the application on the city’s website under the Building Department Rental Registration Trifold Brochure Updated 2023 (richmondtx.gov).
