The City of Richmond strives to secure grant funding from state and federal programs for capital improvement projects. The city evaluates the cost and benefits of each grant available and makes a determination as to the best fit for the organization. Currently, the city has received two grants and is actively pursuing a third.
First, the city received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, which was the economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in March of 2021. The funding was to speed up the country's recovery and help pivot the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession. The City Commission approved selection of Traylor & Associates as Grant Administrator to assist the city in its administration and compliance with the grants funding requirements. The city has been awarded $3.1 million dollars which has been committed for improvements to the city water and wastewater infrastructure.
Additionally, the city accepted a Community Block Development Hazard Mitigation grant (CBDG-MIT) in the amount of $7,647,605 from the Texas General Land Office. The City Commission approved GrantWorks as the administrator to ensure compliance with grant terms and conditions as well as provide administrative services. The CDBG-MIT grants will assist in areas impacted by recent flood disasters to carry out strategic and high-impact activities to mitigate disaster risks and reduce future losses. The CDBG-MIT grant is designated for mitigation projects such as drainage improvements and Utility fortification.
The city continually seeks opportunities for additional funding sources for grants.
