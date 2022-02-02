In response to the sharp increase in cases driven by the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned all in-person programs to virtual programs at this time.
The group will meet on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.via Zoom for its monthly support group meeting. The meeting can be accessed by going online to the following link: https://alz-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcldOquqjwiHtKGW9c4vn0bzwlFPqv7r1PC
Pre-registration is required.
The online link will prompt users to register with their first and last name, email address, and zip code.
“You will only have to register using this link once, and after that, you’ll have access to all the support group meetings,” organizers explained. “Once you register, you will receive a confirmation email with a blue button that provides a link to the meeting. If you joined us on Zoom at January’s meeting, you have already registered and you should be able to access the meeting by just clicking on the link.”
For more information, please visit the group’s Facebook Page: Richmond/Rosenberg Alzheimer’s Support Group https://www.facebook.com/ groups/RichmondRosenbergAlzheimersSupport/ Questions may be sent to: gallowkj@earthlink.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.