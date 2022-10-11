The seventh annual Richmond Pecan Harvest Festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Richmond.
Activities include live music, car and bike show, beer and wine garden, farmers market, bake-off contest, county pecan show, arts and crafts booths, other vendors and food trucks.
The annual event is hosted by the city of Richmond, Develop Richmond and Rotary Club of Richmond.
