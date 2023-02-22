If there is a warrant for your arrest in Richmond, you have time to make things right before the annual warrant enforcement week. The City of Richmond Municipal Court will offer Safe Harbor Warrant Days for individuals to take care of outstanding warrants without the fear of being arrested prior to the annual Case Resolution Campaign, formerly known as Warrant Round-Up, March 19- 25, 2023.
This year’s Safe Harbor Warrant Days offers those with outstanding warrants in Richmond the opportunity to take care of warrants on Friday, March 10, 2023, 8:30 am. – 12 Noon and Thursday, March 16th, 11 am. – 3 pm. This is your last chance to avoid arrest before the 2023 Case Resolution Campaign, held March 19- 25, 2023. Richmond Municipal Court is offering two opportunities to make things right to go before the judge without fear of arrest before the annual warrant enforcement week.
Richmond Municipal Court Judge Ross shared “Don’t be intimidated. We understand the anxiety of warrants and the fear of being arrested. We still want to offer people the opportunity to clear warrants ahead of the Case Resolution Campaign and avoid arrest. This is your opportunity to work with us to resolve your case. I’m here to help you help yourself.”
Payments on outstanding warrants will be expected and payment plans may be ordered at the Judge’s discretion. To find out if you have a warrant or to learn more about Richmond Safe Harbor Days, contact Richmond Municipal Court at 281-342-0578
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.