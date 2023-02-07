Thompson recognized by scouts

Zoe Elyse Thompson of Richmond has earned the highest recognition the American Heritage Girls offers to Girl Members, the Stars & Stripes Award.

Zoe Elyse Thompson of Richmond, Texas has earned the highest recognition the American Heritage Girls offers to Girl Members, the Stars & Stripes Award. In addition to living out the AHG Creed and Oath, Award recipients have completed a number of requirements to achieve this honor, including:

Earning a total of 16 Merit Badges

Having held a leadership position in their Troop for a minimum of six months

Planning, developing, and providing leadership to others in a 100+ hour service project

Writing a Life Ambition/ Spiritual Walk Essay and resume

Receiving at least 3 Letters of Reference

Passing a Board of Review

