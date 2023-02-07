Zoe Elyse Thompson of Richmond, Texas has earned the highest recognition the American Heritage Girls offers to Girl Members, the Stars & Stripes Award. In addition to living out the AHG Creed and Oath, Award recipients have completed a number of requirements to achieve this honor, including:
Earning a total of 16 Merit Badges
Having held a leadership position in their Troop for a minimum of six months
Planning, developing, and providing leadership to others in a 100+ hour service project
Writing a Life Ambition/ Spiritual Walk Essay and resume
Receiving at least 3 Letters of Reference
Passing a Board of Review
Zoe Thompson chose to serve Fort Bend Hope by painting bookshelves, organizing Fort Bend Hope’s extensive library, building benches, and raising funds to create a reading area.
She has served as Senior Girl Leader and received the Lewis and Clark Award, the Harriet Tubman Award, and the Dolley Madison Award.
A member of Troop TX0317, Thompson is the 1021st girl nationally, and the 157th girl in Texas to earn the prestigious Stars & Stripes Award.
Zoe Thompson will be recognized in a Court of Honor Ceremony on March 26, 2023.
Thompson is a member of Faith Methodist Church. She is a senior in high school and active in numerous activities while also taking college courses at Lone Star College.
She is the daughter of James and Melissa Thompson of Richmond, Texas.
American Heritage Girls, Inc., is the premier national character development organization for young women, ages 5-18, that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement. For more information on the American Heritage Girls, visit www.americanheritagegirls.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.