 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Richmond Farmers Market scheduled for Friday. Jan. 6

  • 0

The city of Richmond Farmers Market is held on the first Fridays of the month at the Old Fire Station at corner of Second Street and Jackson Street from 4:30- 8:30 p.m. The Development Corporation of Richmond and the city of Richmond sponsor the farmers market. For more information, email Jessica@FarmersMarket.Love.” 

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.