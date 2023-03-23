Elizabeth Lao, 25, of Richmond (above) shows off some skin care products she makes herself and sells at the Richmond Farmers Market. Her booth, Purity of Skin Care, was among two dozen booths set up in Historic Downtown Richmond on the first Friday of each month.
The farmers market is held from 3-7 p.m. at the Old Fire Station No. 1 in Richmond, 112 Jackson St.
Vendors sell fresh fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, baked goods and more. Elizabeth said she started making her own skin care products after her own infants developed skin issues.
“Nothing out there on the market seemed to work,” she said. “So I researched it — what ingredients worked and which ingredients worked well together — and came up with my own recipe.”
Her friends and family served as her Guinea pigs, she recalled with a chuckle. Eventually, her recipes were so successful she sold out of her products, she recalled. Purity of Skin Care offers great-smelling sugar and coffee scrubs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.