Mike Robison with Brenham Fisheries and his granddaughter Lexi McConnell, 14, restock the 4 acre pond at Seabourne Creek Nature Park on Wednesday morning. The Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists, which takes care of the park, pays to have the pond restocked annually. Mike and Lexi released 600 catfish, 100 bass, 1,000 bluegill and 30 or more fathead minnows (so that the other fish will have something to eat.)
Restocking Seabourne Creek Nature Park's fishing pond
