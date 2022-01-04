The City of Rosenberg is asking residents for their opinion on the future of solid waste and recycling services. City staff members are currently in the process of reviewing the solid waste and recycling contract and would like the feedback of residents to set goals for what services the next solid waste provider contract should have.
Residents are encouraged to take a moment to complete a short survey and share their opinion with the City. Examples of some questions include if residents would prefer solid waste collection once or twice per week, how residents feel about the City’s current level of service, and questions regarding possible service changes for the future.
Individual answers to the survey will be confidential. The survey will remain open until Jan. 20, 2022, at 5 p.m. Survey results will be compiled and discussed during the January 25, 2022, City Council Workshop Meeting.
The survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed through a direct link at https://bit.ly/solidwastesurvey, on the City’s website at rosenbergtx.gov, on the city’s Facebook, Twitter and NextDoor social media channels at @RosenbergTXGov, or in person at City Hall located at 2110 4th Street.
For more information, please visit the website at rosenbergtx.gov or call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.