Representatives from Gallagher Construction were on hand at the Oct. 19 Needville ISD School Board meeting to explain what services their company provides in the school bond election and construction process.
Trustees have been considering the possibility of such a move to allow for the construction of facilities to house the rapidly growing influx of students to the district.
With more than 1,100 pupils at the elementary school, trustees have discussed the need for a second elementary campus for quite some time.
Several years ago, fourth grade was relocated to the middle school in order to ease overcrowding at the elementary school but the numbers keep growing, resulting in the need for another elementary school and additions at other campuses as well.
Portable buildings at the junior high currently house more classrooms than the building itself, and the freshman class at the high school already totals more than 100 students than the senior class.
Von Gallagher reviewed with trustees a number of school districts his company has helped through the bond process and said representatives from Gallagher attend all meetings along the way.
“We want to help manage the entire process so we can get you what you need,” he said. “Our goal is to make it transparent so that you know everything that is going on.”
Gallagher representative Todd Lewis said the company gets involved in the communities whose school districts they represent, and Steve Risser reviewed with trustees the bond-planning process.
Risser also said the company promotes a voter-registration campaign and prints flyers explaining the process to the public, and takes “a true team approach with the architect and the financial advisors.”
Board President Chris Janicek thanked the representatives from Gallagher for attending the meeting and providing a great deal of useful information.
Chief Financial Officer Brenda Essenburg reviewed with trustees the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating of Superior Achievement for NISD, saying the district scored a 98 out of a possible 100 points for the 2020-2021 school year.
She said NISD has achieved the Superior ranking, which is the highest rating possible, all 20 years the FIRST rating system has been in existence.
Developed in 1999, FIRST measures the performance of Texas school districts’ resources. Its ratings are based on 20 indicators established by the state’s commissioner of education.
Other agenda items included the establishing Oct. 24-28 as Drug-Free Red Ribbon Week at all NISD campuses and a review of the district’s Emergency Operations Plan.
Regarding school safety, Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said administrators at all four NISD schools have spent a great deal of time planning, preparing and training for any type of emergency, and recently had intruder audits conducted by the state.
Needville ISD has been, and will be, offering its facilities to the Texas Department of Public Safety and all other security agencies to conduct on-site active-shooter trainings.
“Thank you to our school police chief, Craigan Colunga, and our NISD Police Department for partnering with outside agencies to benefit our Needville community,” Rhodes said.
