Reining Strength’s Derby Party Broke Records

The odds were in the favor of Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship’s Derby Day Party this year! This year’s annual fundraiser broke the record books raising the most funds in their 8-year history!!
Reining Strength’s event offered various activities to keep their 450 guests donning their fabulous Derby attire busy until the start of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. Guests strolled the massive auction, enjoyed the photo booth, participated in several competitions, and toasted with mint juleps all before watching the fastest two minutes in sports. Two of the competitions were the annual boots and bowties contest for the gentlemen and a hat contest for the ladies. Both competitions were carefully judged by several local community members. They definitely had a tough job!
After the dust settled from one of the biggest longshots in Derby history, guests wowed with an absolutely amazing live auction to support the programs at Reining Strength. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of everyone who sponsored, attended, and donated to our event”, said Heather Hernandez Sedillo, Executive Director, “these funds will do so much to further our mission.”
The Derby Day Party event provides the funds needed to ensure proper care for our equine staff, appropriate equipment for our horses and riders, and the ability to provide equine assisted activities. This enables Reining Strength the means to serve individuals with physical, cognitive, social, and emotional needs through therapeutic horsemanship providing safe, effective services that meet and exceed PATH International Standards (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, Intl.). Services are available for ages two through adult.
Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship is a 501(c)3 organization created in 2014 with a mission of partnering with horses to help people realize their individual potential through customized equine-assisted activities and therapies. Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship is a Premier Accredited Center through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International (PATH Intl.)
