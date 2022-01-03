Registration opens for annual puzzle competition

Local nonprofit Hope for Three is encouraging anyone with jigsaw puzzle skills to register for its annual Felicia Smith Jigsaw Puzzle Competition on Jan. 22.
Presented by LearningRx Sugar Land, this annual puzzle competition challenges teams, comprised of four members who are at least 10 years old, with a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle to complete in two hours.
The competition has been held at various venues around Fort Bend County, and this year’s chosen location is the Landmark Community Center.
While the jigsaw puzzle piece has long since been used as a symbol for the complexity of the autism spectrum disorder, this local competition originated as a suggestion from the late Felicia Smith who was a Hope for Three volunteer.
Smith, who was also the president of a mother-daughter volunteer group at the time, suggested the puzzle competition as a lighthearted way to generate awareness about autism and Hope For Three at the start of each new year. It also became a means to raise funds for the families and children the nonprofit serves.
Proceeds from registrations and sponsorships of the Felicia Smith Jigsaw Puzzle Competition help local children with autism gain access to resources, therapies, and support they might need.
These days the puzzle competition attracts plenty of teams and continues to serve as a symbol of “how many people work tirelessly to put together the pieces to find better research, support, and understanding for families with children on the spectrum,” Hope For Three officials said.
This year’s competition is set for 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 22 at Landmark Community Center, 100 Louisiana St., Missouri City, Texas.
At the sound of the bell on competition day, each team will open their puzzle, donated by Robert Poppy Lampkin, and will have until noon to complete it. First through fifth place awards will be announced immediately following the competition, and raffle prize winners will also be drawn.
Registration for the Felicia Smith Jigsaw Puzzle Competition closes on Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. For more information visit www.hopeforthree.org.
