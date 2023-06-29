Needville High School students who will be freshman when school starts in August are invited to NHS Flight School Academy: Freshmen Orientation from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The fun-filled, informative afternoon gives students the opportunity to tour the building, attend their first pep rally, and socialize with their fellow classmates.
Elizabeth Black, freshman counselor and Flight School organizer, said the event is for students only and includes an ice cream social, prizes, and T-shirt give aways.
Visit www.needvilleisd.com or https://forms.gle/nNzvHR36f13BL5xk9 to register. Student I.D. and login information is required.
