Red Apple Award recipient

George Junior High teacher {span style=”caret-color: #000000; color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;”}Melinda Cave,{/span} known around campus as a book enthusiast and fun-loving dancer in the morning car drop-off line, has received an Ashley Red Apple Award recognizing a standout Houston-area educator each month during the school year.
“Coach Cave is the teacher you want your kids to have,” wrote former George Junior High teacher Angela Simmons, who nominated Cave. “She goes above and beyond for every soul she meets.”
As head of the school’s English department, Cave is passionate about reading. She founded the school’s chapter of Project LIT, short for Project Literacy, which brings students together to discuss books they’ve read. During the pandemic, she even delivered books to student homes so they could continue the program virtually. She also serves as the school’s Campus Athletic Coordinator.
But Cave is perhaps best known for her spontaneous dance routines in the school’s morning drop-off line.
“She just lights up the entire building,” Simmons added. “There isn’t a soul who doesn’t love her.”
In addition to her Red Apple award, Cave was gifted with a $250 Ashley gift card during the surprise presentation at the school.
To nominate a deserving teacher, school librarian, coach, counselor or administrator for an Ashley Red Apple Award, go to www.khou.com/RedAppleAward.
