Hello Laid-back Gardeners. Here are some odds-n-ends to consider during this lull before Fall Gardening picks up:
Hummingbirds will be starting their migration. Get you sugar water ready. It’s a 1:1 ration or sugar and water, no red dye needed.
Keep your lawns well water. Less often but for longer periods of time. Remember we wants the roots to grow down not sideways from shallow watering.
Do not fertilize heat-stressed lawn Mow weekly and leave the clippings to decompose which adds nitrogen back to the soil.
Trim dead limbs from your trees. Hurricanes, for this area, usually come around September.
Mix one inch or more of compost into your planting beds for upcoming season of cool crops.
If you grow roses, now id a great time for a light trim, about 20%. Remove old blooms and diseased leaves. Fertilize with nitrogen products like ammonium sulfate or blood meal. Mix in and water well.
