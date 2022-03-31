Hundreds of generous people attended the annual Reading Between the Wines benefit on Friday at Safari Texas Ranch.
Sponsored by the Literacy Council of Fort Bend, proceeds go toward adult literacy programs countywide.
Scheduled headliner Vicki Lawrence had to cancel at the last minute because of a family emergency; however, another comedian took her place to ensure the gala lived up to its name: “A Night of a Thousand Laughs.”
Guests also bid on the gala’s popular cake auction and silent auction items.
